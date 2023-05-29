One guy made a video about how he plans on getting back at his former bae who cheated, and it was hilarious

The man on TikTok made a joke that he was ready to leave the country after causing a mess for his ex to live in

Online users were amused as they thought his plan would negatively affect too many innocent parties

A TikTokker made people laugh when he shared his intention to get revenge on a cheating lover. The guy's idea for revenge had people laughing due to how diabolical it was.

One guy wanted people to know he has the perfect revenge plan after being cheated on. Image: Jeffbergen

Source: Getty Images

The creator told people he would use South Africa's political issues to his advantage. People were in tears, and the clip got over 43 000 likes.

Man shares how he will deal with cheating ex

One guy @alexnotalexanderokay posted that he is determined to get payback on a cheating girlfriend. The man said he was going to vote for ANC in the next elections and then migrate to another country. Watch the video below:

South Africans have questions about revenge plan

Between the increasing cost of living and loadshedding, as reported by IOL, many people thought his plan was bad for the whole country. Many joked that the man's plan was beyond evil.

lee commented:

"Why must the rest of us suffer?"

alexnotalexanderokay replied:

"It’ll unify the nation like nothing else, thank me later ✊"

Thulaganyo_Seleka added:

"Now why are we innit?"

ziphilela wrote:

"Go to church and ask God to cleanse your heart because ukhohlakele"

ethel.raphh said:

"The guilt will eat you cause that’s evil "

thando asked:

"Manje thina singenaphi vele.[Where do we fit?]"

