Intaba Yase Dubai has announced a break from the music industry following a dispute with his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment

The musician expressed his exhaustion and desire for a more stable life, revealing that he had found a full-time job to support himself and make ends meet

Despite stepping back from music, Intaba Yase Dubai reassured fans that he remains available for performances and future projects

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Intaba Yase Dubai announced his step back from the music industry in a Facebook post. @intabayasedubainm

Source: Instagram

Intaba Yase Dubai, the talented musician known for his hit song Imali Eningi, has announced that he will btakea break from the music industry.

Intaba Yase Dubai has announced he is taking a break from the music biz

After a bitter battle with his former record label, the controversial Ambitiouz Entertainment, he expressed his exhaustion with this challengesand his desire for a more stable life, reports ZAlebs.

Intaba Yase Dubai revealed that he had found a full-time job to support himself and make ends meet. Despite stepping back from music, he assured his fans that he remains available for performances and future projects.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In a Facebook post, Intaba wrote:

"Hi music, I wish you to know that I love you all the time. And I have trusted you till today, in everything we went through together I just wish you believe me when I say I don’t blame you and the experience was amazing. You taught me how to be strong. I appreciate you. As you know we have built ourselves a lot of enemies. Even our lifestyle has changed, we now seek protection 24/7 because they want to keep us as slaves forever..."

Fans rallied around the artist, wishing him well

His supporters flooded the comments section with praise and encouragement as he embarked on this new chapter.

Budda said:

"Wish you all the best."

Mleeksey Lee commented:

"You deserve all the best ❤️ bhut omdala."

Molefe Lekitla King AkaTypical-Mo commented:

"Eish I feel you my brother that's painful & a lesson for real. You were the best & still are never doubt that I pray for you to come back even stronger God bless always"

Anitha Enzokuhle Nkume said:

"Bhuti Lindo what about thina ifan zakho zolo loku ubusitshela ukuthi asingapheli amandla ngeke ithi uyadlala if uyawyeka umculo ngizozibulala mina."

Sergio Boyce said:

"Good luck Lindokuhle ❤️"

Aux Rsa said:

"It's your choice man "

Souton B. Afrika said:

" ❤️ Bhut omdala."

Diteboho Marose Moletsane said:

"Wish you all the best."

Ambitiouz Entertainment: controversial recording label accused of doing Danya devs dirty in latest attack

Briefly News recently reported on Ambitiouz allegedly doing Danya Devs dirty.

In the ongoing dispute between record label Ambitiouz Entertainment and the popular musical duo Blaq Diamond, it appears that the label is now targeting Danya Devs, who is one-half of the pair.

Ambitiouz, known for its contentious history with former artists, has ,according to ZAlebs, resorted to unfair tactics by releasing Danya Devs' debut album ahead of schedule. This move comes as part of a series of attacks aimed at undermining the rap duo's reputation and success since their departure from the label.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News