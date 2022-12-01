Ambitiouz Entertainment has taken to social media to share its plans to expand to the US and many in Mzansi are a bit skeptical about the plans

The controversial record label made headlines when talented artists such as Sjava, Emtee and A-Reece left it after contractual disputes

Social media users shared mixed views to Ambitiouz's announcement with many reminding the label about why so many hip-hop artists walked away from the stable

Ambitiouz Entertainment has ambitions of taking their music business overseas. The controversial record label is planning to expand to the US.

Miss Pru, Emtee and Sjava were once signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment. Image: @misspru_dj, @emteethehustla, @sjava_atm

The Mzansi music company was once a power house but it fell off after talented artists such as Sjava, Emtee, Amanda Black, A-Reece, Intaba Yase Dubai, and many others left it to start their independent record labels.

Many artists who left alleged that they were not paid their royalties while others said they were being paid peanuts while doing shows on a weekly basis. According to ZAlebs, Ambitiouz wrote on :

"Next year we are opening a branch in the USA. Watch us grow."

Ambitiouz Entertainment fans remind them about the artists who left the label

Skeptical hip-hop heads took to the record label's comment section and shared mixed views. Many reminded the company about the stars that walked away.

@Icarus_Greek said:

"Kana who are your artists now? A-Reece, Benchmark, Fifi Cooper left long ago. Amanda Black took y'all to court & won. Sjava & Ruff, gone. Court battle with Black Diamond. Citi Lyts is late. Intaba Yase Dubai hates y'all. Malume Vector might be the only artist but meh."

@KNGPRNC2 commented:

"I understand that as a stable you can't make everyone happy, but at least have 3 artists you put all your money on. Main focus can't be on everyone. If y'all paid well Reece, Emtee and Sjava the stable would forever be alive."

@Headrick2kbeats wrote:

"This is progress."

@LUNGA_ONLY said:

"Ambition is very good.... I'm just not sure about Ambitiouz."

@AGiftAndACurse commented:

"Big Moves."

@Gcee_Flex said:

"Y'all fell off."

@BurnnaMann added:

"Why are artists leaving your stable?"

Miss Pru cuts all ties with Ambitiouz Entertainment after 7 years

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Miss Pru is the latest artist to dump Ambitiouz Entertainment. The stunning hip-hop DJ took to her timeline to announce that she and the controversial record label have parted ways.

The star has been signed to the company for the past seven years. She stuck with the label when artists such as Sjava, Emtee and A-Reece, among others, turned their backs on the music stable.

ZAlebs reports that Miss Pru shared a statement on social media. In the statement she posted on her official Instagram account, Miss Pru thanked the owner of the label Mr Mahumapelo and her former label mates for helping her launch her career.

