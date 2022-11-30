Kevin Hart has added SA to the list of countries he will be performing his comedy show called #RealityCheckTour

The comedian will be in the country next year, and Mzansi was left shocked by how expensive the tickets are

Tweeps complained about the price of front-row tickets costing R17 000 and said it's unfordable for most

Kevin Hart comedy show tickets will be available at Ticketmaster from Friday. Image: @kevinhart4real

When Kevin Hart announced that he was coming to SA to perform for his #RealityCheckTour, people on social media were excited.

Their joy was soon dampened when Ticketmaster released the prices of the tickets for the show. Most people felt like good seats were unaffordable for most South Africans and that the elite would be the only ones to enjoy the show.

The ticket will go on sale on the 2 December at 9 am on the Ticketmaster website. The US comedian will take the stage at Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria on 17 February 2023.

Some tweeps suggested that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) keep a close eye on the people buying the front-row seats to see where they get their money.

@tokollo_koena said:

"Kevin Hart tickets are available from tomorrow, and I am broke. Lol."

@Collen_KM mentioned:

"Kevin Hart tickets start from R740-R2215 for aisle seating and floor seating starts from R910-R2155. The most expensive is R17820 for front row VIP. I guess I’ll just have to stick with Skhumba for now."

@VusiMzobe wrote:

"Okes complaining about the price of Kevin hart tickets like the show won’t sell out. I think okes forget how many ballers South Africa actually has. You are just not the target market."

@palesa_moloto added:

"Prices reaching 17K for Kevin Hart is funny. Funnier than his jokes."

@kay_mahapa suggested:

"I just hope the SIU will be there to arrest anyone who bought those VIP tickets. They’re guilty of something."

@chris_mboto said:

"Kevin Hart's manager made a very good study on the SA market. They've noticed how classist we are as a nation. The not-so-rich are gonna book those front-row seats like their lives depend on them."

@JustDaddyG tweeted:

"I’ve decided I’m going to buy 2 Kevin hart tickets."

