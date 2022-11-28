Kevin Hart has announced that he will visit South Africa as part of his Reality Check stand-up comedy tour

After seeing the tour dates, online Mzansi peeps had mixed feelings, with many disappointed that their cities were not included

Other internet users warned Kevin about the unbearable power outages that Mzansi experienced in the second half of the year

Kevin Hart has announced the dates for his #RealityCheckTour South African leg.

Kevin Hart shared a video on Twitter announcing the South Africa dates for his #RealityCheckTour. Image: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

The hilarious American comedian posted a video on Twitter urging his Mzansi fans to get their tickets while they are still available.

According to his Twitter caption, Kevin will grace Mzansi in 2023. The show will be at the Sun Bet Arena in Pretoria's Time Square.

"SOUTH AFRICA!! Ask and you shall receive. I am kicking off the international leg of my #RealityCheckTour February 17, 2023 at the Sun Bet Arena | Time Square | Pretoria. Tix go on sale THIS FRIDAY!!!! at Ticketmaster #ComedicRockStarShit, wrote Kevin.

The post's comments section became flooded after numerous Mzansi online users saw the tweet. Some online users were disappointed to learn that their cities were not included in the tour dates.

Other netizens took to the comments to warn Kevin about South Africa's never-ending power outages. Briefly News recently reported that Mzansi had called out Eskom for implementing stage 4.

Read comments from netizens below:

@cfiso_gigabyte said:

"Mpho Kevin Hart, just know that you must bring a Generator because there is no gesi here ndoda‍♂️"

@BeachBum_ZA shared:

"1 show in Pretoria? Bruh come on there are 52 Million + of us here, plus another 50 million undocumented Africans who'll probably buy more than half the tickets with their before bonuses kick in. Add a few shows in all the other cities, Cape town, Durban, and East London."

@cuanaustin posted:

"Pretoria no man Hart! Bring it to Cape Town."

@GhostChillerr replied:

"Come with your own Electricity."

@funnyMojo commented:

"NOOOOOOO what about CAPE TOWN? You haven't experienced South Africa if you haven't come to CAPE TOWN. Please have a show here PLEASE."

@SibusisoTede reacted:

"Mpho is coming back ... Can't wait."

@Ninas2704 wrote:

"OMW! And guess where I live? I'll cancel Christmas to buy these tickets hehehe. Love it. Can't wait Mpho @KevinHart4real "

@unathimulaudzi also said:

"Hopefully, we won’t be Load shed on that day "

@Tedius_Twala added:

"There'll be Loadsheding Stage 6 that day Kev."

