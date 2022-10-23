South Africans are bracing for more blackouts after power utility company Eskom announced

A statement issued on Sunday, 23 October, stated that Stage 4 blackouts will be rolled out until Monday, 24 October, at 5 am

Mzansi can look forward to Stages 3 and 4 starting from Monday to Wednesday

South Africa's ailing power utility company Eskom has announced that it will roll out Stage 4 blackouts starting Sunday, 23 October.

Eskom has announced that Stage 4 loadshedding has been implemented. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

A statement released by the company states that Stage 4 loadshedding will begin on Sunday at noon until Monday, 24 October, at 5 am.

According to Eye Witness News, the report further noted that blackouts would alternate between Stages 3 and 4 from Monday to Wednesday. The statement read:

"Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Monday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Tuesday morning. Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Tuesday until 16:00, thereafter increasing to Stage 4 until 05:00 on Wednesday morning."

The statement shared on Eskom's Twitter page noted that the sudden change was a result of the emergency generation reserves that are almost empty.

"The emergency generation reserves are almost depleted, both the diesel and pumped storage dam levels."

As expected, South Africans have flocked to social media to lambast the utility company. Many blamed the continuous blackouts on corruption and mismanagement.

@DavidMVM said:

"Ramaphosa must fire all of you. You are lucky he won’t. I am now starting to believe that for Eskom to be fixed. Ramaphosa must lose in December."

@PMath69 wrote:

"It's laughable that units at Medupi and Kusile, on which the taxpayer spent Billions upon billions and which were supposed to solve loadshedding are already breaking down. We must know why, & who built them. Are you holding those who built them to account? Are they paying fines?"

@galante_mark added:

"The majority voted for the ANC. We got what we voted for. We must keep quiet now and be more responsible in 2024. Our national elections isn’t a game."

