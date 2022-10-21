The National Prosecuting Authority has revealed that Esther Mahlangu's robbery case has been struck off the roll and the suspect is now a free man

The world-renowned artist made headlines when she was robbed of her personal firearm and assaulted at her home back in March

The NPA confirmed that the the case was removed from the roll because of outstanding investigation from cops which left many outraged on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that the suspect in Dr Esther Mahlangu's criminal case has walked free. The world-renowned artist was robbed of her personal firearm, cash and assaulted on 19 March.

The suspect in Esther Mahlangu's robbery case has walked free after the case was struck off the roll. Image: @esthermahlanguart

Source: Instagram

The robbery incident that hogged headlines took place at her home in Weltevrede. The NPA confirmed on Thursday, 20 October that the case has been struck off the role.

IOL reports that Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa shared that the case was removed from the court roll by the Mdutjana Magistrate Court. Monica added that the magistrate threw the case out of court because of outstanding investigation from the cops.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The news sparked an outrage on Twitter. Many tweeps slammed the country's justice system after the suspect was released.

@Richard_Spoor commented:

"Another NPA success story. Useless doesn’t begin to describe it."

@LoveSwaziland said:

"Perhaps the community will be more proactive ? - the elderly and the vulnerable need their communities to stand up for them and say no more GBV in their communities."

@VladimirKotovSA wrote:

"What we need to learn and understand is the Modus operandi of police, hawks and NPA. They will arrest any street guy, particularly a black man just to put out the fire and later release him, this is a classic proof of my assertion."

@ReginaldSimphi5 said:

"I was expecting that, this is Satafrika. The thug will come commit another crime knowing very well that nothing is gonna happen to him."

@Floyd18629804 added:

"We are in trouble in this country, everything is broken."

Uyajola 9/9 slammed for showing a naked guy live on reality show

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub continues to catch smoke for the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9. The reality show showed a naked man live on national TV on Sunday, 19 October.

The cheating gent was sleeping with his side chick when Jub Jub and his crew came in unannounced. While the man's girlfriends were fighting over him, he was chilling under a blanket in his bed.

Jub Jub rubbed many up the wrong way when he removed the blanket while the cameras were still rolling, reports ZAlebs. Jub Jub also shared the clip of the episode on his official Instagram account.

Fuming viewers of the show took to his comment section and slammed him for disrespecting the guy. Many claimed the TV host is disrespectful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News