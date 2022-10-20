Jub Jub's Uyajola 9/9 is still catching smoke from viewers after showing a naked man live on national TV in the last episode

The cheating man was caught red handed with his side chick and Jub Jub removed his blanket while the cameras were still rolling

Fuming viewers of the reality show about cheaters claimed the show is disrespecting black people after airing the spicy episode

Jub Jub continues to catch smoke for the latest episode of Uyajola 9/9. The reality show showed a named man live on national TV on Sunday, 19 October.

Jub Jub’s ‘Uyajola 9/9’ caught smoke for showing naked man live on TV. Image: @official_jubjub

Source: Instagram

The cheating gent was sleeping with his side chick when Jub Jub and his crew came in unannounced. While the man's girlfriends were fighting over him, he was chilling under a blanket in his bed.

Jub Jub rubbed many up the wrong way when he removed the blanket while the cameras were still rolling, reports ZAlebs. Jub Jub also shared the clip of the episode on his official Instagram account.

Watch the clip here.

Fuming viewers of the show took to his comment section and slammed him for disrespecting the guy. Many claimed the TV host is disrespectful.

nkosenhleh said:

"It will take us centuries of not eternity for black people to start respecting each other. Why would you do this to your own people? For ratings? This is truly disappointing."

micknion123 commented:

"Disrespecting people like that but still calling that a show. Simple because they don't have money to fight back, I pray to God to deal with you."

ccelokuhle_ wrote:

"It's getting out of hand and disrespectful."

nzima_lucky said:

"So much disrespect bro, you didn't have to undress umjita."

sipho_mooi commented:

"Aha, this is NONSENSE NOW...SO MUCH DISRESPECT ?????? THIS GUY HAS A FAMILY MAARN,SH*T!"

obesii.montreal wrote:

"To embarrass someone like that just for content, that’s so low of you Jub Jub."

cleeyopatra_ added:

"You guys are making a mockery of black people. This is disgusting to say the least."

