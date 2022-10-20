Thembisa Mdoda hs shared that she's excited to make her comeback after taking a break from the entertainment industry to focus on her health

The media personality is set to appear in Mzansi Magic's show Black Conversations from Thursday, 20 October where she'll share her more opinionated side

The award-winning actress took a break from TV to focus on her recovery journey after Covid-19 complications gave her a health scare

Thembisa Mdoda is reportedly making her TV comeback this Thursday, 20 October. The award-winning actress is expected to appear in Black Conversations.

Thembisa Mdoda is set to appear in ‘Black Conversations'. Image: @thembisamdoda

Source: Instagram

The media personality took a break from TV after battling Covid-19 complications but she's ready to take back her spot in the lucrative TV space.

TshisaLIVE reports that fans will get to see Thembisa's more opinionated side on the new Mzansi Magic show. She said that she was heartbroken when she had to stop filming during her battle with Covid-19.

She further shared that she has got her strength and her health back and is coming back to do the work she's been destined to do. Thembisa Mdoda said her healing journey taught her that she's stronger than she thought.

She further said that her journey also taught her how important family is, adding that she appreciates just going home to her hubby and kids.

