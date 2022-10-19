Nota Baloyi charted Twitter trends following a heated exchange of words with JMPD officers who were manning a roadblock

The former music executive, who never shies away from controversy, slammed officers for not doing their jobs properly

Social media users started questioning Nota Baloyi's sanity when the video of the scene went viral on Twitter

South Africans were at a loss for words when a video of controversial media personality Nota Baloyi's heated argument with JMPD officers went viral.

Nota Baloyi caused a scene after lashing out at JMPD officers for failing to control traffic. Image: @lavidanota.

The former music executive caused a scene as he accused the officers of causing traffic because they were not doing their jobs properly.

Taking to Twitter after watching the video of Nota Baloyi disrespecting officers of the law, South Africans said it's time to put the controversial media personality in his place. Many slammed him for always using the fact that he is wealthy in all his arguments.

@Lebo08398897 said:

"I know a traffic police officer who will solve this note guy in bloem aka MO thunya sebono."

@namG_wagon wrote:

"I always want to try and understand how did this guy get Berita to marry him How do you live w someone like this kodwa."

@QhamanNande noted:

"God is really blessing the wrong people!! Abo nota, don't deserve money power or fame!! He constantly keep insulting people ngemisebenzi yabo and hide behind his power!! I hate this!!"

@BADMONNSREVENGE commented:

"It's so sickening I'm at a loss for words...I don't understand how anyone thinks it's okay to talk to people like that. The first thing he said was out of pocket. No hello no nothing. Then threatens to swear at this lady. Yohhh!"

Thuso Mbedu looks effortlessly chic at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala, Mzansi loves the outfit: "She ate"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 2022 was made for Thuso Mbedu because she has been on a winning streak since the year started.

The actress has been gracing red carpets and high-end events, and she has been showing up looking all kinds of elegant at each of them.

Thuso Mbedu has been in the limelight since the premiere of her star-studded movie The Woman King featuring Viola Davis and her rumoured bae, John Boyega. Fans have been glued to their phones, waiting for the stunner to share more content on her Instagram page.

