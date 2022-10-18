Thuso Mbedu is setting the bar very high for her fellow stars with her award-worthy acting skills and style

The Woman King star has been hogging headlines for the past months following the release of her action-packed film

Thuso recently turned heads when she shared her stunning snaps from the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala

2022 was made for Thuso Mbedu because she has been on a winning streak since the year started.

Thuso Mbedu looked elegant at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala. Image: @thuso.mbedu.

The actress has been gracing red carpets and high end events and she has been showing up looking all kinds of elegant at each of them.

Thuso Mbedu has been in the limelight since the premiere of her star-studded movie The Woman King featuring Viola Davis, and her rumoured bae, John Boyega. Fans have been glued to their phones waiting for the stunner to share more content on her Instagram page.

Taking to her Twitter page, The Underground Railroad star left her followers salivating with her recent look. The award-winning actress looked effortlessly chic in a white skirt with a lengthy trail and a floral long sleeved top. She completed the look with a stunning round clutch bag and black peep-toed heels. Fans couldn't help but marvel at her new colourful short hair.

Social media users flocked to the actress' comments section to dish their thoughts on the look. From the look at the comments, Thuso does no wrong.

@MdlaloNosipho said:

"I cannot wait for when Thuso Mbedu meets Thebe Magugu (have not seen her in one yet). It's gonna be magical. Can Thuso's stylist please dress her in a Thebe Magugu classic already please. I feel like his clothes were made for her."

@laronageminice wrote:

"Gorgeous Gorgeous Nokwanda."

@Mampoi7771 commented:

"Loving that hair color on you, you looked stunning as always."

@Noltrigger added:

"All the pictures I have seen of you at the Academy Museum Gala are just stunning! Pure gorgeousness."

