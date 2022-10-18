Rapper-turned-boxer Cassper Nyovest has hilariously accused DJ Tira of paying judges on the day he lost his boxing match to Naak Musiq

Naak Musiq won the fight in April and Cassper still believes that he should have won the match because of the way he punched the singer on the early stages of the bout

When Tira asked Cassper if they are going back to Sun City for the Big Zulu fight, he accused him of bribing judges on behalf of Naak Musiq

Cassper Nyovest has made some nasty claims against DJ Tira. The rapper accused the Afrotainment boss of bribing judges during his boxing match with Naak Musiq.

Cassper Nyovest accused DJ Tira of paying judges in his boxing match with Naak Musiq. Image: @casspernyovest @djtira

In the April celebrity fight, Naak beat Cassper and he complained that he should have won the bout. Makoya was openly supporting his friend and stable mate Naak Musiq on the night.

DJ Tira took to Twitter to ask Cassper Nyovest if they are going back to Sun City for the unconfirmed fight with Big Zulu. Cassper made serious claims against the DJ.

According to ZAlebs, Cassper accused DJ Tira of buying judges to facilitate the win for the singer and actor.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Cassper's accusations. Many pleaded with him to set the date instead of "talking too much".

@Nonandinandi1 wrote:

"Nkinga yakho you talk too much, wakubetha uNaak no Zulu will do the same and ngoku uyatatazela... Sun City or not, answer wenaaa."

@Teaser_mkhari commented:

"This guy always has something to say."

@Zitha28519477 said:

"He's scared my brother."

@Mbaxa_Lihle wrote:

"Just answer the question, are we going back to Sun City or NOT?"

@the_PopeSA commented:

"You are not answering the question baba. Are y'all going to fight or not? If not you bought the judges to win against Priddy Ugly keh."

@lungsta_mk said:

"Naak beat you my dawg... technically yes, you had the fight for some time, but he landed some power points that outdid your earlier shots. That’s how life works."

@jozburg96 added:

"Chiki chiki chaaaa ke superstar, I believe he bought those judges."

Big Zulu continues to bait Cassper Nyovest

In related news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to continue baiting Cassper Nyovest. The Mali Eningi hitmaker wants Cassper to confirm their boxing match and set a date.

The rapper took to social media to post another video of himself working hard at the gym. He tagged Mufasa on his Twitter post and begged him to set a date for the bout.

Even the likes of DJ Tira are ready to watch the celeb fight between Cassper Nyovest and Big Zulu. Tira, who was on Naak Musiq's corner when he beat Cassper, reacted to Big Zulu's video.

Other social media users also took to Nkabi's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his punches and boxing skills.

