South African rapper Big Zulu has continued to bait Cassper Nyovest to agree to fight him in a celebrity boxing match

The Mali Eningi hitmaker took to his timeline and posted a clip of himself throwing hard punches and asked Cassper to set a date for the fight

Even stars such as DJ Tira are ready to watch the two rappers exchange blows and many other South Africans are also waiting for Mufasa to confirm the bout

Big Zulu has taken to his timeline to continue baiting Cassper Nyovest. The Mali Eningi hitmaker wants Cassper to confirm their boxing match and set a date.

Big Zulu has asked Cassper Nyovest to set a date for their boxing match. Image: @bigzulu_sa, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

The rapper took to social media to post another video of himself working hard at the gym. He tagged Mufasa on his Twitter post and begged him to set a date for the bout.

Even the likes of DJ Tira are ready to watch the celeb fight between Cassper Nyovest and Big Zulu. Tira, who was on Naak Musiq's corner when he beat Cassper, reacted to Big Zulu's video:

@DJTira said:

"Maybe he was joking @casspernyovest are we going back to Sun City?"

Other social media users also took to Nkabi's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on his punches and boxing skills.

@KatlegoMaseng1 commented:

"Confusse the enemy, can't wait to see your real punches on the ring, Biggy."

@muztchka wrote:

"Weak jabs Nkabi."

@x_apolisi said:

"Please Shuni don't disappoint us."

@mrube37141087 commented:

"That knock out punch, super powerful."

@ReneneYaliwe wrote:

"I wish the fight could be tomorrow. You seem to be tough to knock out Mufasa."

@ZukxDaKid said:

"No footwork, no jab-nyana just swinging. Boxing is different from a street fight big bro."

@ChippoMpho added:

"Just give up cause Cassper will moer you."

Comrades Marathon trolls Big Zulu

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Comrades Marathon admin doesn't think that Big Zulu will survive running up the annual race if he decided to participate in it.

The Comrades Marathon social media team is hilarious. The Comrades Marathon admin viciously roasted Big Zulu.

Nkabi took to social media and shared a picof himself jogging on a tar road near his home in Bergville, KwaZulu-Natal. He shared that he was gearing up for his unconfirmed boxing match with Cassper Nyovest.

Source: Briefly News