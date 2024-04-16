Former besties Lerato Kganyago and Bonang Matheba's old video resurfaced, showing their evolution from upcoming to respected media personalities

An old video of former besties Lerato Kganyago and Bonang Matheba has resurfaced. The clip shows the award-winning LKG interviewing Queen B on her show The Link.

An old video of Lerato Kganyago interviewing Bonang Matheba on 'The Link' has gone viral on social media. Image: @bonang_n and @leratokganyago

Lerato Kganyago interviews Bonang in throwback video

Bonang Matheba and Lerato Kganyago have been around for a minute. The two stars have been dominating the Mzansi entertainment industry and we understand why they are regarded as the best in the business.

LKG and Bonang used to be tight buddies until rumours of their feud started making the rounds on social media. A video of the two during LKG's show dubbed The Link was recently shared on social media by a user with the handle @Dineo_thulii, sparking a conversation among fans.

Mzansi shares thoughts on Bonang and LKG's video

Social media users dished their thoughts on the trending video. Fans hailed them over how they evolved into respected media personalities in Mzansi and the world.

@Bongs_Mahlangu commented:

"They’ve been beautiful As they grown bahle kakhulu."

@VinDollar016 added:

"They were determined."

@Melo_Malebo said:

"I remember this interview, it was amazing."

@FavourIsMyName7 wrote:

"Lerato is faking, can see the fakeness from here."

@MagabaSana said:

"Bonang Matheba the industry benchmark ighost lama ghost."

@TheoAbsolon added:

"and to think The Link would have been B*'s show. I'm still not over the SABC snubbing her like that."

