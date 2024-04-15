A throwback video of Mzansi's media personality Bonang Matheba resurfaced on social media

The video showcased Bonang Matheba hosting the Kardashians in South Africa back in 2010

Many netizens reminisced about the moment, and others shared how rude the Kardashians were during their Top Billing interview

An old video of Bonang and the Kardashians resurfaced online. Image: Christopher Polk/ Paul Morigi/David M

Source: Getty Images

Media personality Bonang Matheba is the girl she thinks she is. The star topped the trending list on social media after a throwback video of herself resurfaced on Twitter (X).

Video of Bonang hosting the Kardashians trends on X

Social media has been buzzing recently after the ever-so-glamourous Bonang Matheba stunned at the South African Style Awards with platinum hair and a gold gown.

Recently an old video from 2010 was pulled out by a Twitter (X) user @Dineo_thulii showcasing the Queen B hosting popular American socialites and reality TV stars The Kardashians in Mzansi.

The user captioned the clip:

"You guys, do you remember when Bonang hosted Khloe and Kim Kardashian?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens reminisce about the throwback video

Many netizens reminisced about the moment, and others shared how rude the Kardashians were during their Top Billing interview. See some of the comments below:

@MelaninSneziey wrote:

"WOW!! Bonang is definitely the girl she thinks she is and people be comparing her with Tyla."

@Thembisile_Q praised:

"Bonanga had always been the queen she is."

@Ron_YNWA applauded:

"Bonang is a legend.. She is in her own league."

@Gajigo_C said:

"Yes. I remember the noise the Kardashians made on Twitter that whole day, crying that they were “stranded” at the Airport!"

@Dawn_stha responded:

"I remember them being so rude on top billing. Kim was on her phone during the entire interview and even Khloe asked her stop and she didn't."

@uThembisa replied:

"Yah and they got chewed up after that for tweeting they were stranded in Cape Town it’s literally the only thing that pops up in my head when i think of them and South Africa."

@ImLethiwe commented:

"I hated they're Top Billing interview they were rude...Kim was on her phone the whole time mangikhumbula kahle."

@WelMoore Wrote:

"Bonang overshadowed them so much."

Bonang Matheba to give back to business owners

In more positive Bonang Matheba news, Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba is looking to gift two beauty business owners a BNG mini fridge. The media mogul's alcoholic brand recently turned five years old, and she's feeling extra generous.

Fans flooded Bonang's comments with suggestions of their favourite beauty brands and owners with either nail parlours or hair salons.

Source: Briefly News