Bonang Matheba is looking to gift two beauty business owners a BNG mini fridge

The media mogul's alcoholic brand recently turned five years old, and she's feeling extra generous

Fans flooded Bonang's comments with suggestions of their favourite beauty brands and owners

Our girl B is contemplating gifting a BNG mini fridge to two lucky beauty business owners. Bonang announced that she was looking for a nail parlour or hair salon to bless as her luxurious beverage turns five years old.

How does Bonang Matheba plan to support small businesses

Our fave, Bonang Matheba, is in the spirit of gifting now that her baby, BNG, has turned five.

The fashionable media mogul announced that she was looking for two beauty business owners to bless with a BNG mini fridge and add an extra sparkle to their salons.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Queen B revealed that she was in the market for a nail parlour and/ or hair salon to gift, and her fans flooded her comments with suggestions:

"I need to find two business owners; a cute nail parlour and/ or a hair salon. I wanna gift them a BNG mini fridge."

Mzansi reacts to Bonang Matheba's post

Netizens suggested their favourite salons and owners to be considered, and with an already 100+ amazing suggestions, the competition seems tight already:

Rochelle__Meyer asked:

"MUAs, baby? I know someone who just opened a studio and would love it."

Karabo_Mokgoko suggested:

"@naledy_torres. Her nail salon is so sought after in Pretoria; people come far and near and wait months just for an appointment. 100% recommend."

zee_nyanda said:

"I work with the owner of a cute beauty bar in Nkandla, KZN. The first of its kind. BNG would be a perfect addition to a new market."

PrinciDa_Med1 wrote:

"A friend of mine just opened a nail bar in Cape Town - this would totally suit her aesthetic. Moghel, please. @sherbeauty_bar on Instagram."

PontshoMoloi13 shot her shot:

"Hi, Bonang. I own Ponaflair Beauty Studio located in Katlehong/ Spruit. I do nails and lashes."

zizipo_nzwana posted:

"Hey, B. I’m a home-based nail technician in Centurion and would love this. With my environment, my aim is for my clients to have a 'me-time' and this would be a great addition for destressing and enjoying being pampered."

