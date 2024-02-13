Media personality Bonang Matheba recently looked gorgeous draped in Gucci from head-to-toe

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted the picture of the reality TV star on his Twitter (X) page

Netizens complimented Bonang sharing that she looked gorgeous and that she was the only person who could look amazing draped in Gucci

Bonang Matheba looked like money draped in Gucci. Image: @bonang_m

Bonang Matheba has proven once again why she is named the number one stylish Mzansi celebrity. The star shared some snaps of herself draped in one of the most expensive and luxurious international brands.

Bonang Matheba stuns in Gucci outfit

The reality TV star Bonang Matheba made headlines recently after she shared some pictures of her draped in Gucci from head to toe. This is not the first time Queen B has stunned her fans, as she always dresses to kill.

The 36-year-old celeb shared the photos on her Instagram page and tagged the Gucci store.

See the post below:

The controversial blogger Musa Khawula also shared the image of Bonang on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Bonang Matheba x Gucci."

See the post below:

Netizens hails Bonang Matheba for her stylish look

Social media users couldn't get enough of Queen B's look. Many said the outfit was giving what it was supposed to give. See some of the comments below:

@MalekTrendz complimented:

"She nailed it with that look."

@DripBarbie12 said:

"She looks like money."

@itsbarbiecas shared:

"A real celebrity this one."

@DJMaverickZA tweeted:

"She ATE this look and left no crumbs. So clean."

neliswa___ commented:

"When B wears gucci its different, not over the top but gives luxury ‍its giving gucci."

iamleeyola mentioned:

"It’s can only be the Matheba doll."

smangi_mngomezulu responded:

"The only person I know who rocks Gucci so well."

mrs______leo replied:

"Queen B for a reason."

Bonang Matheba stuns in all-black outfit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba is the queen she thinks she is. The media personality turned heads when she shared stunning pictures of her recent look on her page.

Bonang Matheba has been booked and is busy securing the bag. The star, who is the resident judge on the Miss SA Crown Chasers show, was also announced as the host of the Miss SA show happening this coming weekend.

