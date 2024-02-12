Bonang Matheba was impressed and couldn't help but praise Beyoncé's work ethic

This after Queen B's surprise Super Bowl drops that had her fans raving in excitement about the country genre switch

The Mzansi Beehive is celebrating Beyoncé's latest releases and looking forward to more music

Bonang Matheba was impressed by Beyoncé after the singer's Super Bowl country song surprises. Images: Instagram/ bonang_m and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé just released new music and a commercial for the Super Bowl and Bonang Matheba showered her with praise.

From one Queen B to another, our girl B was impressed by Mrs Carter's work ethic and, along with the rest of the Beehive, celebrated her latest releases.

Bonang Matheba praises Beyoncé

Our girl Bonang Matheba gushed over Beyoncé after the singer's Super Bowl surprise. The Cuff It hitmaker broke the internet yet again after dropping a surprise Super Bowl commercial.

The hilarious video, shared by Twitter (X) user msyonceslay, sees the singer making several over-the-top attempts to break the internet before finally announcing her new country-style singles, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages.

Bonang praised Beyoncé's work ethic in an X post:

"Beyoncè works!! Inspiring."

"Hey, ndithi yeehaw!"

Mzansi gushes over Beyoncè

The Beyhive showered Beyoncè with praise and bowed down to Mother - purr!

gistwhere said:

"She never sleeps!"

justforvaarbs_ praised Beyoncè:

"Definitely. Constantly challenging herself; evolving."

Nongoloza_onice showed love to the Queen Bs:

"From one GOAT to another GOAT."

Ezrah57Hill was impressed:

"Wow! Beyoncé never fails to amaze with her artistry! She truly broke the internet once again."

Mpho68434179 gushed over Beyoncè:

"She is everything and more."

ruontherocks said:

"Beyoncè Giselle Knowles-Carter, the woman you are!"

Bongi_Bee_ posted:

"You inspire most of us."

Almighty_Mpoza wrote:

"You and Beyoncè; same WhatsApp group shem. The Only B Squad that matters."

Anga_Lumzi responded:

"From one Queen B to another."

