Legendary musician Beyoncé Knowles Carter had the streets buzzing when she dropped two hit singles during the Super Bowl. The star's name charted social media trends following the release.

Beyoncé trends after releasing two singles

Music lovers were in for a special treat this past weekend as they got to experience Usher Raymond's historic performance at the Super Bowl. Their favourite, Beyoncé surprised them with two country singles.

Social media has been on fire with mixed reactions from fans and followers sharing thoughts about Beyoncé's surprise drop. Many have been sharing rave reviews about the songs.

Fans react to Beyoncé's new songs

Social media users are feeling Queen Bey's Texas Hold ’Em and 16 Carriages. Many said the versatile star nailed the country music and should release more tracks.

@thecharmed0ne said:

"White country artists now that Beyoncé is coming for their crowns."

@arrtnem commented:

"They better sharpen their cowboy boots and tune their guitars. Beyoncé stepping into country music means it's about to get a whole lot fiercer on those charts."

@Ariesguy041499 commented:

"I think most people(at least most of my fav country artists) would embrace her. Besides with Taylor not dropping her debut tv anytime soon her only competition for domination on the country charts would be Morgan "

@BobbyKingDeal wrote:

"Megan debuted at number 1 with a pure rap song, Usher finally got his well-deserved Super Bowl performance, Beyoncé released two country singles and coming out with long-awaited act ii cmoan black history month!!!!"

@SoWhatBlowMe added:

"it’s giving song of the year "

