US singer Alicia Keys took to social media to post pictures of her stunning head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana outfit

RnB superstar Alicia Keys was a part of the supporting acts for Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Social media users gushed over her outfit and said she looked stunning, while others could not get over the chemistry between her and Usher

Alicia Keys wore a red Dolce & Gabbana ensemble at the Superbowl Halftime Show. Image: Karwai Tang/John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

US legendary singer Alicia Keys looked the part with her gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana outfit at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Alicia Keys wears red head-to-toe

Taking to social media, the Girl On Fire hitmaker shared pictures of her stunning head-to-toe red Dolce & Gabbana outfit with crystals. She completed the look with chunky braids and minimal accessories.

Alicia Keys and Usher's chemistry steals the show

Alicia Keys was one of the supporting acts for Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The duo sang their classic song My Boo and had the internet in a frenzy.

It was their chemistry and Usher's adoration for Alicia Keys, and they hugged it out at the end of the song.

Netizens stunned by Alicia's dress and performance

Social media users had much to say about Alicia Keys' outfit and said she looked stunning, while others could not get over the chemistry between her and Usher.

porsha4real said:

"That fit & that piano omg."

ariasvoice added:

"That walk!!! Miss thang was working that stage!!"

tonyjiztel lauded:

"Mannnnnn im AT APPLEBEEs trIPPPINNNN YOU KILLLLLLLRDDD ITTT!!!’ I LOVE U SOOO MUCH!!!! You looked STUNNINGGGGGGGG."

mirella__hernandez asked:

"What can’t you do?! YOU WERE AMAZING."

melaniefiona commented:

"That elaborate wind blown train. Was everrrrrrrything!!!!"

SociallySherri shared:

"You looked stunning tonight!"

CeenOelle mentioned:

"Reminder that Alicia does not wear makeup at all but still looks better than most celebrities out there lmao."

