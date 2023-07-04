Reality TV star Nonku Williams attended The Durban July dressed in a leopard print designer outfit from Dolce and Gabanna

The businesswoman failed to stick to the theme, which was 'out of this world', and chose a look that deviated from it

Netizens first compared her look to the Kardashian sisters but were left confused when she said Beyonce inspired it

Nonku Williams went for a Beyonce-inspired look that netizens found underwhelming. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

The theme for Durban July 2023 was 'out of this world'; however, many of our stars failed to honour it.

One star who falls under that category is Nonku Williams.

Nonku opts for her own theme for the Durban July

The Real Housewives of Durban star said she imagined Beyoncé wearing her outfit if she brought her Renaissance tour to Africa.

"I imagined the renaissance world tour in Africa and what Beyoncé would wear….out of this world baby."

Nonku Williams also shared that her outfit is from Dolce and Gabbana.

In another snap, Nonku said:

"The future is wild! The future is Africa."

Netizens troll Nonku's looks, said she looks terrible

@nmpumez2 said:

"You guys like making us talk for no reason."

@luthulinonhle said:

"You belong at the Kruger National Park."

@thick_thando' said:

"You really irritating me shame."

@stacey_ladyk said:

"You really need a stylist."

@hlonievent07 said

"Aaaaikhona Nonku, we love you but kere no."

@thuli.empress said:

"Haibo Beyonce hle would never dress like that."

@luthulinonhle said:

"Kruger National Park... it did not work out this year."

@nonny_mkh said:

"Hai cha bandla, it is 2023 and leopard print definitely not out of this world."

@jimmy_mokoena_duffy said:

"Bathong who dresses Nonku? That person needs to be arrested."

@mr_ntsele_sir said"

"You must block the person that sold you this outfit. Yhooo you must never wear it again. Even on your worst day. Is not make sure."

Source: Briefly News