Sithelo Shozi is being dragged by social media users following her "out of this world" gown at the Durban July this past weekend

The star honoured the event's theme by rocking a stylish brown gown with dramatic details that made it look extraordinary

Social media fashion police were not feeling the dramatic look, many shared hilarious reactions saying she got the inspiration from Somizi Mhlongo

The Durban July had South African celebrities stepping out dressed to kill. The out-of-this-world theme made it even more fun as the celebs ensured they were dressed in stunning fits.

Sithelo Shozi dragged over her Durban July outfits

Sithelo Shozi joined the rest of the country's A-listers and fashion enthusiasts at the Durban July. The glamourous event charted social media trends as Mzansi fashion police shared thoughts on the outfits.

Top celebs including Somizi Mhlongo, Nandi Madida and Jessica Nkosi trended for their stylish looks. The Masked Singer SA star Sithelo Shozi failed to impress with her outfit.

The media personality honoured the event's theme with an out-of-this-world gown that left Mzansi talking. The maxi dress featured a dramatic detail that is being criticised on social media. Sithelo took to her page to share a glimpse of her look. She wrote:

"OUT OF THIS WORLD!! #HDJ2023 (we only do straight off NY fashion week this side)"

Sithelo Shozi's Durban July outfit gets Mzansi talking

Sithelo Shozi was among the few celebrities who honoured the out-of-this-world theme but peeps think the dress was not giving. Many said she should have gone for a different look.

@DeeKayBlack_77 said:

"The dress is nice but the octopus legs messed it up."

@ofentsegabashan added:

"Definition of an ugly dress."

@TheChoosenSeed added:

"She should have maybe chosen a different colour, maybe it might have been a different story."

