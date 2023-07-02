Sonia Mbhele stepped out for the Durban July dressed to the nines in a dress she felt confident in

The beloved South African actress showed off her outfit for the Durban July by thanking her designer

Many people were fascinated by the dress and were impressed by the look she chose to slay

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sonia Mbhele was very happy with the pro who designed her dress. The South African actress did a photo shoot in an all-red dress.

Sonia Mbhele went to the Durban July and was grateful her designer made a dress that reflects who she is. Image: thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Fans of Sonia Mbhele were in awe of the set of pictures that she posted on Instagram. The pics soon spread on social media, and people shared their thoughts.

Sonia Mbhele stuns in a Western cowboy-style dress

Former Generations actress Sonia Mbhele was more focused on the Durban July being a racehorse event. She looked stunning in a corset dress matched with a shrug that had exaggerated shoulder pads to create an old Western effect.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In the pictures, she also wore a hat that was shaped almost like a cowboy hat. See the look designed by UD Fashion House below:

South Africans share their opinions about Sonia Mbhele's Durban July dress

Online users always look forward to seeing what South African celebrities wear for events. Many like to decide who is dressed well and who isn't. People thought Sonia looked terrific.

Sonia went to the Durban July with a plus one who matched her red outfit with a red suit. Watch their video here. Read people's opinions below:

iggyseabi wrote:

"Red for dangerous. Absolutely pretty."

thobekanokuzola commented:

"This was made for you... Absolutely stunning ."

tshisa_mudzul added:

"You look stunning."

sthamthethwa19 gushed:

"Queen."

thobekanokuzola added:

"This was made for you... Absolutely stunning."

Lamiez Holworthy shines bright at Durban July, posts 4 pics of futuristic outfit

Briefly News previously reported that Lamiz Holworthy, known for her impeccable fashion sense, applied pressure in a custom-made silver dress designed by Sihle Masango.

Lamiez took to Instagram to share her Durban July look with her legion of fans. She posted four stunning pictures, each capturing a different angle of the remarkable gown.

The DJ is no stranger to making bold fashion choices, but her Durban July ensemble took it to a whole new level.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News