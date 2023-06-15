Ntando Duma has been dragged on social media after she rocked a similar dress to Kim Kardashian's gown

The former Rhythm City star wore the dress at the premiere of Shaka iLembe in Montecasino in Fourways

Mzansi trolled Ntando, saying her dress looked like a knockoff of Kim Kardashian's, but her stans defended her

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

It seems like Mzansi is still trolling Ntando Duma's Shaka iLembe premiere look.

Ntando Duma’s ‘Shaka iLembe’ premiere dress was roasted on Twitter. Image: Gotham/Getty Images and @dumantando/Instagram

Source: UGC

When pictures from the lush night trended on Twitter, peeps targeted her lace wig. Many said they didn't like it. Now, peeps have criticised her dress.

Picture of Ntando Duma and Kim Kardashian in similar clothes trends

Peeps compared Ntando's dress for the premiere of the Mzansi Magic show with a similar one that Kim Kardashian wore. Twitter user @HermaineM dropped snaps of Ntando and Kim side by side.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi split by Ntando Duma rocking a similar dress to Kim Kardashian's at the Shaka iLembe premiere

Even though @HermaineM didn't say much in the caption but post sad emojis, Mzansi peeps took that as a sign to drag Ntando.

But the former The Queen actress' fans stood their ground by defending their fave against the trolls.

@_tshwarelo04 said:

"Woolworths vs Ahmed's spaza shop."

@directorfrux shared:

"What you ordered vs what you got."

@aresco_ShareZEE posted:

"Wow! That's so sad "

@Victori98500419 replied:

"How the hell did #NtandoDuma win best dressed when Nomzamo ate and left no crumbs? Nomzamo Mbatha looked like she was about to attend The MetGala #ShakaiLembeMzansi"

@Senor_Pumpkin commented:

"When will local celebrities learn mara?"

@AndiswaTsh wrote:

"She looks really nice. The outfit may have been inspired by Kim, but I doubt she was going for the exact look."

@Malb_Mkh_ added:

"They both looked gorgeous. Ntando served in her own way, and it worked."

Nomzamo Mbatha steals the show at the Shaka iLembe premiere

Stars were dressed to the nines at the lush event that was held in Montecasion in Fourways.

However, the star of the night and the producer of Shaka iLembe Nomzamo Mbatha turned heads. She rocked a regal Zulu-inspired outfit and looked like a goddess.

The gown wasn't too much, and Nomzamo's black Zulu headgear was the accessory she needed for a dramatic look. The dress hugged her figure in all the right places and snaps plus videos showing the look trended.

Mzansi was amazed by how gorgeous Nomzamo looked. Some people said the premiere made them too excited for Shaka iLembe premiering on 18 June, reported News24.

Minnie Dlamini stuns in a gorgeous red dress at a friend’s wedding, Simz Ngema and Unathi Nkayi compliment her

In other news, Briefly News reported that Minnie Dlamini flaunted her hourglass body as the emcee at a friend's wedding.

The beauty looked stunning in a red gown that tightly hugged her figure but was loose enough to walk around while holding things down during the ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News