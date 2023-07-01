Lamiez Holworthy made a statement at the Durban July event with her stunning custom-made silver dress

The futuristic design of the dress showcased Lamiez's fearless and daring personality, setting her apart from the crowd

The DJ posted four snaps of the ensemble, and her fans commented on her fashion prowess in the comments

Lamiez Holworthy shared her Durban July futuristic look. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

South African DJ and television personality Lamiez Holworthy turned heads and set tongues wagging at the Durban July event with her show-stopping outfit.

Lamiez Holworthy wows in avant-garde attire at Durban July

The talented entertainer, known for her impeccable fashion sense, applied pressure in a custom-made silver dress designed by Sihle Masango.

Lamiez took to Instagram to share her Durban July look with her legion of fans. She posted four stunning pictures, each capturing a different angle of the remarkable gown.

Lamiez is no stranger to making bold fashion choices, but her Durban July ensemble took it to a whole new level.

Lamiez makes fashion statement with custom metallic dress

The floor-length silver dress was a true work of art, accentuating her curves and exuding an air of avant-garde elegance. The creation featured intricate beadwork and embellishments that shimmered. Lamiez didn't pair the dress with jewellery, allowing the outfit to take centre stage.

Watch the Instagram post below:

Lamiez Holworthy's bold fashion choice leaves Mzansi in awe

@djzinhle said:

"You totally killed it mama."

@mashiloanethato commented:

"Take your crown, here you go. "

@yaandar commented:

"Shut the front door! "

@colourme__sim wrote:

"Too classy for this world."

@innomorolong_ stated:

"Honey you look like a dream. O motle! Best dressed for me."

@tshego_lakes_ added:

"No ways! But of course obviously. "

@lirababy4 stated:

"You never disappoint."

@lindz_goje_ wrote:

"Out of this world."

