The Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane has left her followers salivating with her recent pictures

The reality television star and businesswoman flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in a gorgeous animal print dress

Mam' Ncwane's followers flooded to her post's comments section to marvel at her impressive style and beauty

Popular South African reality television star Ayanda Ncwane remains undefeated when it comes to her fashion. The former The Real Housewives of Durban star posted stunning pictures on her page.

‘Real Housewives of Durban’ star Ayanda Ncwane wowed fans with her recent look. Image: @ayandancwane

Source: Instagram

The star made a name for herself on her show for her unmatched stylish looks that made fans crown her the best-dressed housewife.

Ayanda Ncwane leaves her followers drooling after posting saucy snaps on Instagram

We all know Ayanda Ncwane never misses with her looks. A scroll through her Instagram timeline cements her position as the most stylish RHOD star to date.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared hot snaps rocking a stylish look. She showed off her perfect curves in an animal print dress. She wrote:

"May this be a GOD MADE A WAY kinda weekend to you and yours ."

Ayanda Ncwane's fans can't get enough of star's stylish look

As usual, fans were at a loss for words with Ayanda's post. Many admitted that she always sets timelines on fire each time she posts.

@manyambose_ntobeh wrote:

"I love how you respect yourself. You are one classy lady❤️."

@phuphogumedek said:

"Long hurrr don't currr."

@ubuhlebamandisa added:

"Haibo mam Ncwane."

@baby_gwol9 noted:

"My mother from Sa.❤️ Your Zambia child loves you Madam Ayanda!!!❤️."

@zeeh_the_author commented:

"There can be only one Queen that I adore very much. @ayandancwane ♥️♥️♥️."

