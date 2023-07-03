Jessica Nkosi announced her best-dressed victory on Instagram in three pictures of the winning outfit

The Isibaya star wore a white dress matching her gorgeous hair for this year's "Out of this World" theme

Celebrities and fans showered her post with much-deserved congratulatory comments and praise

Jessica Nkosi reigned as the best-dressed female at the 2023 Durban July Handicap. Images: Jessica Nkosi.

Jessica Nkosi ate and left no crumbs at the 2023 Hollywoodbets Durban July.

The brightest female star on the race course

Celebrities, designers, fashionistas and stylists placed their bets and went all out to create an "Out of this World" outfit to match this year's theme.

Out of all the beautiful women who dared to accept the challenge, the TV personality emerged as the fairest of them all.

The new mom who recently gave birth announced the victory on Instagram in disbelief, crediting her Namibian designer Ruberto Scholtz for the showstopping gown:

Fellow celebs and fans couldn't help but stan the queen:

@siyabunny's said:

"Well deserved "

@kay.yarms agreed:

"Well deserved "

i_amm_steph was stunned:

" wow! I'm still out here thinking, when did Jess give birth and manage to bounce back like that wow babes stunning!!"

lulumbokazi_ congratulated:

"Well deserved !"

@nandi_madida bowed down at the queen:

"Majestic "

@ayandathabethe confirmed:

"Well deserved killed it. Well done ❤️"

@celestentuli said:

"yess congratulations ❤️❤️"

@lady_amar1 remarked:

"Jess Jess "

@sivemabuya was stunned:

"Wow "

@vusanii_khumalo said:

'You ate this look! "

@bobbyblanco_sa praised:

"Of course doll."

Jessica is the queen of following themes

The star and her designer are no strangers to devouring the Greyville racecourse when it comes to style.

She was placed in Bella Naija's top ten best-dressed list for the 2022 Hollywoodbets Durban July Show Me the Honey theme for her gold, bee-inspired number.

She celebrated her win again in an Instagram post:

The all-white baby shower theme

Briefly News had previously reported that the actress took on Instagram a video of her luxurious baby shower organised by her husband, TK Dlamini.

The power couple were expecting their second child when Dlamini surprised her with a baby shower. This is what she had to say:

"I am so loved, and I don’t take that for granted… God knows. The day was so glorious, and the whole set-up made it feel like we were sitting in heaven. I cry each time I think about this day. Thank you to ubaba wezingane zami, my family, and my amazing friends for putting this together. I was literally surprised, and I feel I’m too clever to be surprised, but they pulled it off."

Source: Briefly News