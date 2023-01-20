Jessica Nkosi is a multitalented stunner and a star who needs no introduction to Mzansi

Not only is she a talented actress and media personality, but her personal style choices have deemed her a style icon

In honour of the star’s 33rd birthday, Briefly News looks back on some of the former Isibaya actress’s most dazzling fashion moments

Jessica Nkosi is a renowned South African star whom many Mzansi peeps love.

Jessica Nkosi is a fashion icon. Image: jessicankosi.

The award-winning actress and presenter is definitely someone who needs no introduction.

The former Isibaya actress is not only breathtakingly beautiful and creative, but she also has an incredible eye for fashion.

In honour of Nkosi’s 33rd birthday, which she celebrates today, January 20, 2023, Briefly News looks back on some of her most iconic style choices.

1. Jessica Nkosi looked like a total queen at Durban July

Nkosi dazzled in a gold, figure-hugging gown that accentuated her beautiful curves at the Durban July in 2022.

The actress explained that her gown was the brainchild of renowned designer, Ruberto Scholtz.

2. The award-winning actress sizzled at the Soapie Royalty Awards

Not only did the 33-year-old clinch the 'Outstanding Female Villain' award, but she also sizzled in a fabulous red and black dress at the event.

3. Jessica Nkosi looks pretty in pink

The talented woman showed some skin and looked fine in a dusty pink dress that showed off her back.

4. The SA personality often looks great in black

Nkosi seems to love rocking black outfits, both casual and formal and it’s no surprise why. The momma totally slays when wearing this colour.

5. Former The Queen star slays in a casual top and jeans

The stunner even looks magnificent in more casual drip, with her black and white top and stunning jeans making her look lovely and statuesque.

