Zozibini Tunzi posted a snap online wearing a pretty pink dress and matching shoes, looking super cute

The 29-year-old said she needed to chill after the thrill of zip-lining and taking on her fears head-on

Social media users rushed to compliment the former Miss Universe, with Zozi even receiving a sweet comment from the current Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri

Zozibini Tunzi always looks amazing and recently took to Instagram to post a picture wearing a stunning pink dress and shoes.

Zozibini Tunzi looked stunning in her pink fit. Image: Zozibini Tunzi.

Source: Instagram

The former Miss Universe joked that she needed to recover after the action-packed day she had earlier in the week when she conquered the zip-line.

Briefly News reported on the 29-year-old overcoming her fear of heights and falling as she courageously zip-lined, despite being visibly terrified.

In her latest post, Zozibini looked amazing, with her post captioned:

“The only way to recover from my zip-line shock yesterday was to enter into my Barbie era for a beautiful evening.”

Compliments flooded the gorgeous woman’s comment section, with many loving her latest look.

Here is the post:

Let’s peek at some of the coolest reactions from online peeps:

yerey_angeles is inspired:

“Beautiful, you inspire me.”

aphelele_mbiyo said:

“Love it for you.”

Hopetheemodel loves the colour on her:

“Pink looks good on you.”

qhayiyada_ added:

“At this point, I’m obsessed with you.”

mimi.aniwaa commended her:

“You did well, queen. Well done for facing your fears.”

matt_gilfellow noted:

“Listen, ma’am, we appreciate the disrespect.”

ndavi.nokerii wrote:

“And you killed it.”

unapologetically_ntombi loves her acting skills:

“I saw you in The Woman King movie. I was like, no, that's Zozi.”

zethu__dumakude complimented

“The Barbie era is always right on time.”

