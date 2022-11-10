Zozibini Tunzi has shared a video of herself zip-lining, and while she was pretty terrified to start, the strong woman still conquered her fear

In her Instagram post, the 29-year-old noted that she has always been scared of heights and falling

While Zozibini was visibly frightened of the fall, the former Miss Universe still took on the zip-line like a total boss

Zozibini Tunzi has conquered a pretty big fear she’s always had and shared a clip as she zip-lined despite being scared of heights and falling.

Zozibini Tunzi inspired many by conquering her fears. Image: Zozibini Tunzi.

Source: Instagram

In her Instagram post, the 29-year-old explained that even as a child, she never wanted to try any thrill rides at an amusement park.

In the video, Zozibini was visibly fearful and looked about ready to cry before she bravely took on the zip-line.

Initially, she had a false start, pulling back at the last minute before gathering all her courage and going for it.

The inspiring woman’s Insta post read:

“Everyone who knows me knows I’m terrified of heights and falling. When I was younger, I didn’t want to go to theme parks to ride, even the baby ones, because that, too, was scary.

“I can’t believe I did this in actual life. See both clips for a good laugh. The second one is my first failed attempt. I’m ended.”

Here is the video:

Many Insta peeps were proud of Zozibini for conquering her fears:

nandi_madida said:

“Well done! You should be so proud of yourself.”

Theblackwendy is wowed:

“You did it!”

miss_odetta joked:

“Someone almost wet their pants.”

aphelele_mbiyo commented:

“You did it, and even managed a picture posing in that process. Well done.”

Source: Briefly News