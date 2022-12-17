A smart and gorgeous young lady is amped about obtaining her medical degree, sharing her win with others on social media

The new doctor posted the coolest pics from her winning moment and noted that she is now a three-time graduate

Congratulations poured in for the high-achieving hun, with many people admiring her boss babe moves and wishing her well

An intelligent and ambitious young lady cannot stop smiling after achieving her goal of becoming a medical doctor, excitedly posting her news online.

A gorgeous medical doctor relishing her wins. Image: @nkiya_nuk.

The beautiful woman further explained that she is a three-time graduate and proudly donned all the belts she garnered over the years.

Twitter user, @nkiya_nuk, who describes herself as a proud Tsonga hun, captioned her post:

“Like I said, I’m officially three Wits degrees hotter! Emphasis on hotter. The name is Dr Nukeri! Yesterday, I officially became a medical doctor.”

Social media users expressed pride in the newly minted doctor

The young medic received kind well-wishes from peeps who were proud of her for the huge win.

Here is the post and some engaging reactions from tweeps:

@Zama_B02 said:

“And umuhle, and that’s just facts. Congratulations.”

@voni_babyy added:

“Yes! Congratulations, beautiful girl!”

@s05137960 reacted:

“Congratulations, Doctor! May God continue to bless the work of your hands!”

@mashongis wrote:

“Congratulations are in order, Dr Nukeri.”

@Joulez17 remarked:

“And now like me, you are a Witsie for life.”

@busisiwe76 noted:

“Congratulations, queen.”

@Sagwatii commended her for the win:

“Congratulations, sesi.”

