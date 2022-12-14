A young woman exuded black girl magic vibes after posting about bagging her doctoral degree at the young age of 25

The gorgeous woman obtained her PhD in Biomedical Sciences and is currently working as a cancer researcher, according to her Twitter profile

The newly qualified doctor posted pictures of herself rocking her graduation gown and hat and looked super pleased with her noteworthy accomplishment

One young lady exuded boss babe vibes and posted about landing her doctoral degree in the field of Biomedical Sciences despite only being 25 years old.

The woman, who is a total beauty and brains combo, currently functions as a cancer researcher at Yale University, according to her Twitter profile. What a noble profession!

@now_DrMoe looked so proud of herself as she posed in pictures rocking her graduation gown and cap, posting the snaps online.

The stunner’s post read:

“PhD at 25. Officially hooded! Truly humbled, proud, and full of thanks. Basking in my #BlackGirlMagic.”

Here is the tweet:

Netizens could not have been prouder of the young doctor and shared her excitement about the wonderful achievement by congratulating her:

@SavvyRinu said:

“Congratulations, Dr Motolani. So proud of you.”

@donjelar92 tried flirting:

“Congratulations to you, dear. Biko, are you married? You had a goal in life, and you worked towards it. So happy for you.”

@1Segun1 added:

“I remember when I planned for this back when I was 16 – LOL.”

@Austinporcher1 joked:

“Congratulations. Where is the party at? Let me come.”

@iam_tejumola remarked:

“We want more posts like this from our ladies. Not ones about iPhone 14s. Congratulations, Doctor.”

