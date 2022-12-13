An ambitious young law graduate has taken to the socials to celebrate obtaining her dual degree after bagging a master’s and doctorate at the same time

The high achiever bagged a Doctoral degree in Jurisprudence and a Master of Public Administration, sharing snaps rocking her graduation robes

Social media users commended the lovely lady and wished her well for her amazing achievements in the comment section of her post

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A hard-working woman is over the moon about obtaining a dual degree after bagging a doctorate and master’s at the same time.

Tierra Norris is a master and doctoral graduate. Image: Tierra Norris/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The lovely lady opened up about her incredible achievements on social media and shared snaps rocking her graduation robes, looking as stylish as ever.

Tierra Norris, from North Carolina in the United States, holds a Bachelor of Arts from Howard University, and now her master’s and doctoral degrees from North Carolina Central University.

The ambitious young woman’s post read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Mastered it and became a Juris Doctor at the same time. What can’t I do? I guess we’ll never know.”

Social media peeps wished the smart babe well:

Cheryl W said:

“A very big and huge congratulations to you, young lady. Exceptionally well done.”

Lynval Clayton-Rowe added:

“Congratulations, Tierra!”

Natalie Payne wrote:

“We will never know. I know that’s right! Congratulations.”

Sean C.D. Colbert-Lewis commented:

“So very proud of you! My deepest apologies for initially saying your beautiful first name incorrectly. Allow me to correct my error on the spot! Very proud of you, legal eagle! Keep soaring and avoid those people who act like chickens, pigeons, and turkeys!”

Dr. D. Ivan Young remarked:

“Love your confidence. You can't be stopped when you believe in yourself.”

Stunning woman lawyers up, and Mzansi showers her with praises

In another story about an inspiring attorney, Briefly News also reported on a brilliant young lawyer who opened up about clinching a huge legal victory.

The young lady posted two pictures in her legal robes, looking super chuffed with her big win.

Netizens eagerly congratulated the young lady, with some guys flirting with her in her post’s comment section.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News