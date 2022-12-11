A tenacious young woman is thrilled about becoming a medical doctor despite facing several rejections

The beaut celebrated her win online and noted that she is now a holder of three degrees from the prestigious University of the Witwatersrand

Her message of hope inspired many social media users who wished her well for her fantastic accomplishments

A young lady has taken to social media to reflect on her academic journey after obtaining the medical degree she worked incredibly hard for.

After many trials and tribulations, @kundizee was happy to be a doctor. Image: @kundizee.

The perseverant woman explained that despite facing several rejections, she never gave up, and now thankfully has three degrees in the bag.

The newly qualified doctor noted that she holds a Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Health Science Honours degree, and a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, all from the University of the Witwatersrand, a top-ranked institution in South Africa.

Twitter user, @kundizee’s, post read:

“After several rejections, blood, sweat, tears, and three degrees in between; I can finally say that it ended in MBBCH [from] Wits.

"Allow me to reintroduce myself; My name is Dr M Masakona (BSc (Wits), BHSc (Hons), with distinction (Wits) MBBCh (Wits). The first of her kind.”

Here is the post:

Tweeps flooded the young doc’s post with sweet comments:

@LyonGeontsasa said:

“The power is within the ones that show us the Wits edge can be conquered. Congrats, Doctor.”

@Tesibo is wowed:

“Congratulations, my love. I don’t know anyone more deserving! You are reaping what you’ve sown.”

@Phirisametse reacted:

“Bagonyisitse for it shame. But then again, notorious specialists had solid BSc foundations.”

@typispage is inspired by the doc:

“Congrats, Doc. Thank you for your blogs, they gave us hope.”

