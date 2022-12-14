A hard-working woman is ready to take on the world of optometry after happily obtaining her honours degree in the course

The young lady excitedly shared the news about qualifying as an optometrist on social media, leaving netizens inspired by her win

Many people wished her well in the comment section, with some guys trying to flirt with her by pretending not to see well

A dedicated young woman is over the moon about obtaining her final results that show she’s qualified as an optometrist, sharing her amazing news on Twitter.

Dimakatšo Camilla Supe is happy about being an optometrist. Image: Dimakatšo Camilla Supe.

Source: Twitter

The hard-working lady posted a couple of pictures and looked ready to take on the field after bagging her honours degree in optometry.

Twitter user, Dimakatšo Camilla Supe, captioned her post:

“Marks are out. Officially an optometrist. I'm a graduand, y'all. B. Optometry (Hons) UL.”

Social media users congratulate the newly qualified optometrist

Netizens wished the ambitious hun well. Some guys even tried flirting with her by pretending that they needed spectacles.

Here is the post and some of the coolest reactions from tweeps:

@shopidiie23 said:

“What?! Halala! I love it, love it! Congratulations, beautiful.”

@lelo_asande teased:

“Heartiest congratulations, skeem! I’m getting my new spectacles from you at no cost.”

@DavidMoG joked:

“I can't see this photo properly. Help!”

@LeburuPhemelo wrote:

“As you cherish the fruits of your hard work, I wish that success keeps following you in everything you do. Today and always. Congratulations!”

@ClassiqueDeeSA said he has a problem with his eyes:

“I have a problem with my eyes. Can I come by?”

@Pule33499323 reacted:

“I have some irritation in my eye. Can you help?”

