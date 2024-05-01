Fast food franchise Nandos paid tribute to Mzansi boxing legend Dingaan Thobela after he passed away on Tuesday, 30 April 2024

The former three-time world champion passed away at the age of 57 after suffering from an illness

Fans applaud Nandos for paying tribute to the legendary boxer with their post: “To a lightweight champ with a heavyweight legacy”.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nandos paid a hearfelt tribute to boxing legend Dingaan Thobela who passed away on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. Image: Dingaan Thobela/Facebook / Oupa Bopape/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Popular fast food franchise Nandos honoured Mzansi legendary boxer Dingann Thobela after he passed away on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.

The grilled chicken specialists paid tribute to Thobela, who passed away at his home after suffering from illness.

Nandos pays tribute to Dingaan Thobela

Nandos sent a heartfelt message after Thobela passed away in the tweet below:

The tweet read:

"To a lightweight champ with a heavyweight legacy."

Thobela won three world titles in two separate divisions while he was fondly known as the 'Rose of Soweto'.

He won his first title by capturing the WBO lightweight championship in 1990, and he proved his versatility after winning the WBC super middleweight belt in 2000.

Fans applaud Nandos

Local netizens took to social media to applaud Nandos and pay tribute to the Mzansi boxing legend.

Thapelo will miss Thobela:

"He will forever be in our hearts."

Gorhakazi applauded Nandos:

"Y’all never miss."

Mark Anthony Harris admired Thobela:

"One of the greatest the world has ever seen."

Thandile Ntshwanti showed love to Nandos:

"So beautifully put. RIP, champ."

Les kept it short and sweet:

"Beautiful."

Mamelodi Sundowns pay tribute to DJ Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns pair Themba Zwane and Kennedy Mweene paid tribute to the late DJ Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse after he passed away on Saturday, 20 April 2024.

The DJ worked as an announcer during Sundowns' home games, and the players described him as a family member.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News