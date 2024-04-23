Mamelodi Sundowns stars Themba Zwane and Kennedy Mweene paid tribute to DJ Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse after he was shot and killed on Saturday, 20 April 2024

Mabuse was part of the Masandawana family after working as an announcer during their home matches.

Fans expressed their sadness after the passing of the popular comedian and DJ, who will be missed

Themba Zwane and Kennedy Mweene said Mamelodi Sundowns will miss DJ Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Mamelodi Sundowns pair Themba Zwane and Kennedy Mweene honoured their 'brother' Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse, who was killed on Saturday, 20 April 2024 in Soshanguve.

The popular DJ and comedian, who worked as an announcer at Sundowns' home matches, was shot and killed while travelling home from a gig.

Mamelodi Sundowns mourn Mashatamulti-talented

Sundowns paid tribute to Mashata via their Twitter (X) page:

Speaking to the The Citizen, Zwane said Masahata was like a brother to the Sundowns players and played a vital role in the team.

Zwane said:

"We lost a brother because we were close with him. He always motivated us and gave us energy. He was a good person and was always happy. He would push us and always made us believe we were the best. May his soul rest in peace.”

Goalkeeper Mweene added that Mashata kept smiles on the faces of the players, while he described the passing as a massive loss.

Heartbroken fans share their sadness

Mzansi football fans, who are still feeling the tragic loss of Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs, took to social media to express their sadness for the loss of Mashata.

Gianna Kobe kept it short:

"Sad."

Dar LI NG Ramushu says justice must be served:

"Whoever did that to him.. they will reap what they sow."

Geoffrey Sithole is heartbroken:

"What a loss. We will always remember you, King Mashata. RIP."

Bibie Bertha Msimang says Masahata will be missed:

"Sunday will never be the same. Sundowns' home games will never be the same. Rest in peace, Peter Mashata."

Gift Sabondo gave his condolences:

"Rest easy, champ."

Peter 'Masahta' Mabuse's mother, Rebecca, speaks out after her son's death

As reported by Briefly News, Peter 'Mashata' Mabuse's mother, Rebecca, has called for justice to be served after the tragic death of her son.

The heartbroken mother says her family are deeply hurt by the loss of the popular DJ and comedian, while she also said something has to be done about the high crime rate in Mzansi.

