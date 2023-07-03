Boity Thulo chose to spend time with her grandmother over the weekend, missing the Durban July Handicap

She tweeted about the family affair after her curious fans quizzed why she was not spotted at the Greyville race course

The Rockville actress received praise from her followers, who noted how much she has grown

Boity Thulo chose to spend time with her grandmother Lelo rather than attending the Durban July. Images: @dumanikhuzwayo, Boity Thulo.

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo loves her grandmother Lelo, and she has shown Mzansi how much she does once again.

In times of tests, family is the best

When all roads led to eThekwini for the Durban July, Boity who always stuns at the glamorous event, chose to stay home with her grandmother.

A fan noticed that she was missing and asked her on Twitter if she was at the Greyville race course, she responded to the tweet:

"Nope. Spent the weekend with my grandma."

Her response was enough to prove to some of her fans that she has shown maturity:

@MangetheOnce said:

"Wakhula Boity I love this for you "

@stjoaps praised her:

"That's beautiful. Nothing can beat that. PRICELESS MOMENTS "

@malebyepm affirmed Boity:

"Ya wabona nou gocho o godile "

@Limpooi17 said:

"Family over everything ❤️"

@LesdyM1 was smitten:

"Bathong ♥️♥️that's so cute."

@Kingsley_the1st was won over:

"I think I like you a little more."

@Ladyzee_97815 said:

"So wholesome."

@masenyamakola is a real fan:

"No wonder there's nothing to watch this Durban July."

Boity drips in honey

Last year the Own Your Throne star rocked the 'Show Me The Honey' theme in a gold number and was placed in the best dressed by BellaNaija.

She told TshisaLIVE that she was excited to be part of the festivities post-lockdown saying:

“It's been a long while but I'm grateful that we are able to return to whatever normal is there for us to step back into."

Boity ready to start a family

In another Briefly News report, the rapper hinted that she is ready to have babies. She told Twitter that motherhood is her ultimate calling, much to her followers' excitement:

"Good Lord, I cannot wait to be a mother. I know with all of my heart that motherhood is my ultimate calling. In God’s time. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Her followers rushed to give her encouragement and advised her not to wait too long to have a baby.

