Popular South African rapper Boity Thulo had her followers excited when she revealed that she is ready to have babies

The media personality headed to her social media timeline to share that she believes motherhood is her ultimate calling

Boity's followers headed to the comments section to share that they think the Bakae rapper will be a great mother if she embarks on the journey

Boity Thulo has revealed that she is finally ready to have a baby. The star who celebrated her birthday on 28 April revealed the news on her Twitter page.

Boity Thulo has revealed that she is ready to become a mother. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Although she is reportedly single at the moment, the media personality said she wants to have a baby.

Boity Thulo believes she will be a great mother if she has a baby

Boity Thulo recently made it clear that she is ready to join the motherhood gang. According to ZAlebs, the 33-year-old rapper revealed the news on Twitter.

Taking to her timeline, the rapper hinted that she knows she will be a great mother and is ready to bring a little one into the world. She wrote:

"Good Lord, I cannot wait to be a mother. I know with all of my heart that Motherhood is my ultimate calling. In God’s time. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Boity Thulo's followers share mixed reactions to the star's post about being ready to have a baby

Boity's fans said they also believe the rapper will be a great mother if she has a baby. Many took to her comments section to wish her well.

@EmgeeMts3 said:

"Don't wait too long, there are complications when u are too old ,inyanda ith aymuke nesbopho."

@nelzblue wrote:

"It’s so difficult to take the decision of wanting to become a mother because chances of doing it alone are very high….married or not. I get why Mihlali was celebrating not having a baby daddy."

@MrSamJwitwicky noted:

"Don't let your child grow up without a father."

Source: Briefly News