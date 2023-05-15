Global site navigation

Boity Thulo Gets SA Excited After Sharing She Is Ready To Start a Family: “Motherhood Is My Ultimate Calling”
Boity Thulo Gets SA Excited After Sharing She Is Ready To Start a Family: “Motherhood Is My Ultimate Calling”

by  Privie Kandi
  • Popular South African rapper Boity Thulo had her followers excited when she revealed that she is ready to have babies
  • The media personality headed to her social media timeline to share that she believes motherhood is her ultimate calling
  • Boity's followers headed to the comments section to share that they think the Bakae rapper will be a great mother if she embarks on the journey

Boity Thulo has revealed that she is finally ready to have a baby. The star who celebrated her birthday on 28 April revealed the news on her Twitter page.

Boity Thulo ready to be a mother
Boity Thulo has revealed that she is ready to become a mother. Image: @boity
Source: Instagram

Although she is reportedly single at the moment, the media personality said she wants to have a baby.

Boity Thulo believes she will be a great mother if she has a baby

Boity Thulo recently made it clear that she is ready to join the motherhood gang. According to ZAlebs, the 33-year-old rapper revealed the news on Twitter.

Taking to her timeline, the rapper hinted that she knows she will be a great mother and is ready to bring a little one into the world. She wrote:

"Good Lord, I cannot wait to be a mother. I know with all of my heart that Motherhood is my ultimate calling. In God’s time. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Boity Thulo's followers share mixed reactions to the star's post about being ready to have a baby

Boity's fans said they also believe the rapper will be a great mother if she has a baby. Many took to her comments section to wish her well.

@EmgeeMts3 said:

"Don't wait too long, there are complications when u are too old ,inyanda ith aymuke nesbopho."

@nelzblue wrote:

"It’s so difficult to take the decision of wanting to become a mother because chances of doing it alone are very high….married or not. I get why Mihlali was celebrating not having a baby daddy."

@MrSamJwitwicky noted:

"Don't let your child grow up without a father."

