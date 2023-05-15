Faith Nketsi joined the many South African celebrities who celebrated their mothers on the just-ended Mother's Day

The reality television star shared a sweet post showing her beautiful mother and daughter Sky alongside an emotional tribute

Faith's followers and industry colleagues including Nadia Nakai and media personality Londie London reacted to the post

Faith Nketsi is among the many celebrities who took to social media to celebrate motherhood and their mothers.

Faith Nketsi posted adorable pictures to celebrate Mother's Day. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

The reality television star posted pictures from a photo shoot with her lovely mother and daughter, Sky.

Take a look at how Faith Nketsi celebrated her first Mother's Day with her mother and daughter

According to TimesLIVE, the Have Faith star took to her Instagram page and shared adorable photos with her mother and daughter. The lovely ladies looked beautiful in white polo necks and black head scarves.

In the caption, Faith Nketsi thanked her mother for all the sacrifices, she also said she is grateful that she was able to celebrate her first Mother's Day with her lovely mom. Part of the post read:

"I now understand more than ever how much you love us and how much you’ve sacrificed for us. I pray I can be as good as a mom you are to me to my Sky Sky❤️. Happy Mother’s Day to us. Thank you, lord for allowing me to spend my first Mother’s Day with my mommy/best friend/protector/role model/my heart/my world."

Faith Nketsi's followers and industry colleagues react to star's adorable Mother's Day tribute

Fans and followers headed to the media personality's timeline to share reactions. Peeps loved how Mrs Njilo honoured her beautiful mother.

Londie London shared adorable emojis.

@nadianakai said:

"Happy Mother’s Day ❤️❤️."

@linkymng wrote:

"I am greatly touched and humbly grateful. Love you lots my Angel ❤️."

@traceynkhatha2 commented:

"Three generations in one picture ❤️❤️❤️."

@beckynketsi noted:

"Happy mothers day your gorgeous girls."

