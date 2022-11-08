Have Faith star Faith Nketsi's baby Sky is 3 months old, and the star is beaming with pride as s new mother

The stunner shared 10 snaps in celebration of Sky's third month as a newborn baby, and they have gone viral on social media

Peeps gushed about the bundle of joy while pointing out the striking resemblance Faith and baby Sky share

Faith Nketsi's baby, Sky, is growing up quickly. The doting mom shared that the cute little girl is will be three months old soon.

The Have Faith reality star announced in August 2022 that she gave birth to her adorable bundle of joy, Sky. She kept the full pregnancy a secret.

Faith Nketsi Shares 10 Adorable Snaps of Baby Sky, SA Points Out the Bundle of Joy Has Her Lips

Source: Instagram

Recently, Faith shared on Instagram a short but sweet message to Sky. Nketsi expressed her love for her baby by saying:

"3 months of Sky: I love you so much my baby. We all love you. Please always remain mommy’s little girl. Side note: she’ll actually be 3 months next week "

10 snaps accompanied the sweet social media letter, with many peeps in the comments gushing about how grown up Sky is now.

Judging by the snaps, the baby girl is everyone's happiness in the Njilo and Nketsi household. Some pics shared by Faith show the doting dad and mom and Sky being a cute little family. In other snaps, Sky is with her grandma, Faith's mom, who is all smiles.

Faith seems to keep everything that has to do with Sky private. Faith cropped her face in all of the pics she posted.

However, Faith's stans are grateful for the baby content crumbs they get from the star. They even spotted a striking resemblance between the mother and daughter duo.

Peeps shared the following comments:

@pana.aya said:

"She got your lips ❤️"

@ntombi__mbele shared:

"You can already tell that her face is very pretty ❤️"

@__baby.gee posted:

"In the 3rd frame, you can see that she has mommy’s lips "

@tumbi_and_winter replied:

"The little outfits are lit "

@xoli_the_goddess1 commented:

"She even hides from the paparazzi all by herself how cute "

@2lee_gomez also said:

"It looks like Everyone at home is so obsessed with Sky These pictures are making my ovaries jump up and down❤️❤️❤️ I can’t wait to see her"

@nandi.tjiurutue reacted:

"It's me double tapping every image as I swipe so lovely!"

@amahle_mvubu added:

"She's lucky to have you as her mother, ❤️❤️"

