Have Faith star Faith Nketsi has announced on social media that she wants to have another child

The social media sensation gave birth to her first child, Sky, three months ago after carrying her full term in secret.

Faith's fans have tried every trick in the book to convince her not to have another child so soon, even reminding her of the trauma she experienced during labour

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Faith Nketsi gave birth three months ago and is already suffering from baby fever. The Have Faith star revealed on Twitter that she wants a second child.

Faith Nketsi's latest has Mzansi speculating that she's pregnant again. Image: @faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith stated in a tweet that she would like to have a boy child, claiming that baby Sky, who is barely six months old, needs a sibling.

Online peeps interested in Faith's motherhood journey flocked to her comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Netizens responded to Faith's tweet by speculating that she is already pregnant with her second child.

Other Tweeps said it was too soon for her to be thinking about having another child, claiming Sky needed to grow up first.

Faith's fans tried everything to persuade her to reconsider her decision. They even reminded her of her traumatic labour experience while giving birth to baby Sky.

According to News24, Faith experienced a horrifying birthing experience. The star shared that she begged for a C-section at 8cm dilated.

See mixed reactions from peeps below:

@Wattie05 said:

"If u need a babysitter or a gardener. I'm here"

@CrazytMlisa shared:

"They grow with you. I had my first one at 26 and another one at 28 well am not married, but that was my plan. Now, I am 37 years and they 12 years and 9 years. I have no regrets."

@itsreneilwemo replied:

"I say go for it. Ira bana every year until ole satisfied and then focus on mothering all just like how white people do it"

@Mizzpurple01 commented:

"Haha, I did the same after my firstborn, Amari (Boy), in 2020. Boom, 2022, I made a 2nd born Kiara (girl). I didn’t want Amari to be a loner like me I had no siblings, hahaha BABY FEVER IS REAL "

@SisSpokie reacted:

"I felt the same way after giving birth. Yaz lol now I'm not sure if I want one soon."

@Bonge_nmxoyana also said:

"Sana icaba you are really enjoying this motherhood thing."

@Jiji__Jina also shared:

"Do it, have Irish twins mama "

@Thato_oh added:

"Lol after those long hours of labour. Faith setse o lebetse."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News