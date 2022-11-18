A woman shared her experience with a monkey biting her on the arm and received massive belly laughs from Mzansi peeps

The well-travelled lady sat down with someone who works in the area when the primate jumped on her arm

She had snaps of her taken, and the aftermath of it all left South Africans in stitches, who then said what they would have done

A lady's travel experience in Indonesia went sideways when a monkey bit her while she was trying to take snaps with it.

A lady shared her odd travel experience when a monkey bit her, making Mzansi crack up. Images: @Simply_Merica/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@Simply_Merica is the traveller who shared some successful pictures of her with the monkey and uploaded the video showing where everything went wrong. The Twitter post had many people asking questions about why she reacted the way she did.

Monkey Business

It all started when the lady approached the dude working in the place. He motions for @Simply_Merica to sit down and draws the money to her arm by using some food. The monkey then sits on the arm, and some beautiful snaps get taken.

Things go sideways, however, when the food stops, and the money takes a big bite. Oddly enough, though, the lady bowed at the end. SA peeps couldn't deal with the weirdness.

See the comments below:

@lungsta_mk said:

"The monkey said 'You go bow for the result O, nothing to discuss o' and you obliged ‍♀️"

@KgothatsoMabit3 mentioned:

"Love this for you having the time of your life in Pimville "

@nomsasane posted:

@Lady_Boitu commented:

"It’s you bowing after it bit you "

@ashleigh_mok said:

"This guy knows how to take pictures."

@just_khul shared:

@Sekungenzeka mentioned:

"You successfully faced one of your fears, nice picture though "

@Tlou_regi commented:

"when faced with danger skgowa sa tšhaba. Ware mma weee!"

