A young woman took to social media to share a screenshot of a DM she received from her now boyfriend

In the message, the man had offered to love her with her flat booty, which she, in turn, found charming

According to her thread, they are very happy together, and her bae really does love her and her isishwapha

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Sliding in one's DMs to shoot your shot has become a modern way for admirers to ask their crushes out. One strategic gent got very creative in his approach to a girl he fancied online.

A woman revealed how her bae won her heart via a corny DM. Image: @KotaTheFoe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The girl in question, @KotaTheFoe, took to Twitter to share a screenshot of the message she received from the gent a year ago, who is now her loving boyfriend.

In the DM, the guy tells her to let him love her with her flat booty (ishwapha). Now in an age where curvy physiques are so glorified, the message came as a genuine request. @KotaTheFoe captioned in the Twitter post:

"On this day one year ago, the love of my life sent the corniest DM and I bit ."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She went on to add in a thread that her man really loves her ishwapha.

Social media users found the gesture both cute and funny, with some even admiring @KotaTheFoe's sense of humour.

@Questerr_ responded:

"It takes someone with great sense of humour to appreciate such. Otherwise many a woman would've been offended, and blocked the man. I hope and wish that your love blossoms into a successful union."

@_thangana replied:

"I love your sense of humour, he would have been blocked by someone else."

@guynkosi reacted:

"I'm using this."

@Sleeh_s wrote:

"I just know he roasts you every chance he gets....This is cute man☺️."

@Kay_letso said:

" love lives here."

@d_kiyana commented:

"And then there's me, with i'shwapha who'll get offended instead and miss this opportunity ."

@Another_Refilwe replied:

"This story is beautiful tlheng I love it. .”

Man shoots his shot, scores his dream girl with impressive and cute date vouchers

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that it takes a lot of courage to shoot your shot. However, it can totally be worth the panic. One man proved this when he won the girl of his dreams is sliding into her DMs.

Dating is tough nowadays. With social media, societal expectations, and so many options, many have given up on love completely.

Twitter user Kome Khalikane was lucky enough to find his one. Sharing a screenshot of the conversation that won her over, the man shared a few pictures of how their relationship has grown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News