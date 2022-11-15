A cute couple's story was shared on social media, and it had some men taking notes on how to get the girl

Twitter user Kome Khalikane messaged the girl of his dreams, and his slick moves won her heart

The multiple-date suggestion tactic impressed many women and had men taking out their notebooks

It takes a lot of courage to shoot your shot. However, it can totally be worth the panic. One man proved this when he won the girl of his dreams is sliding into her DMs.

Twitter user Kome Khalikane couldn't be happier to have won the heart of the girl of his dreams. Image: Twitter / Kome Khalikane

Dating is tough nowadays. With social media, societal expectations, and so many options, many have given up on love completely.

Twitter user Kome Khalikane was lucky enough to find his one. Sharing a screenshot of the conversation that won her over, the man shared a few pictures of how their relationship has grown.

Offering a woman a variety of date choices is definitely a winner. My guy, you did good!

Mzansi men took notes while women wished for a love like this

Seeing how slick the conversation was, many men learned a thing or two, and Women made it clear that the man knew what he was doing. However, a few claimed the money was the deciding factor here, not love.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@Sydwell_RSA said:

“What is a "shopping date"? What happens there? ”

@emily_teffoME said:

“And we are out here getting bo "How is the weather that side" they keep asking how are you for four and no progress at all.”

@C_that said:

“Moghuy said 'Shopping date'. Surely the suggestions weren't for the first date. Otherwise you really are brave to include that option from the get go.”

@Raesetja123 said:

@mokotjo101 said:

