A man has shared a video of a groom who made an unusual entry into his wedding venue in a casket

The bride looked somewhat surprised as the coffin bearing her husband's live body "walked" down the aisle

People who watched the video said that everything is wrong with the idea of making a wedding seem like a funeral

A short viral video shared by @tobz88 has shown the moment a man came to his wedding in a casket.

While the guests and his beautiful bride were waiting, his groomsmen, who acted as pallbearers, brought him in.

Many people wondered why the groom would go with such an idea. Photo source: TikTok/@tobz88

Groom came in a casket

In the viral TikTok clip, after setting the casket down at the back of the bride, they opened it and the man gently came out. The wedding, which was held by a riverside, had some guests whipping out their camera phones to capture the moment.

Many people who reacted to the video described it as an unusual wedding. Some said that they would not even participate in such an event.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Gotham n Pawz said:

"I could see if it was a Gothic wedding but it wasn't even executed nicely."

Megan Urby said:

"Tell me you don’t want to get married without telling me…"

Christine Francesca said:

"They all were so embarrassed. I'd be embarrassed as well, no offense."

DisMiss said:

"Idk i feel like this bad luck and manifesting this into a reality, guess im too latina for this type of entry."

Bee Rock said:

"At least now it’s on TikTok so more than 12 people got to see it."

Farron Barneycastle said:

"His only explanation better be that life wasn’t worth living until he met me."

