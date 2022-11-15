A video of a man being woken up from his nap in the most unexpected manner has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, a woman is seen pouring a bowl of water on him before running for the door as he awakens and chases her

The chase ended in a flop as the man succumbed to a great fall, leaving many netizens laughing out loud

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

One poor gent got a rude awakening from his peaceful nap.

A video shows him sleeping on the couch before a woman approaches him and splashes a bowl of water on his face, giving him the biggest fright.

A man was frightened after being woken from his nap with a splash of water. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The man instantly gets up on his feet and runs for the door as he chases the girl before losing his balance and falling at the doorway as he grabs hold of the burglar guard gate.

The 6-second clip posted on Twitter by @kulanicool left many users baffled and amused at the strange incident. Many peeps wondered what had been happening and what drove the woman to startle the man in such a manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

@LiffBoii replied:

"The funny part is that it all happened in 6 seconds. The guy was peaceful sleeping the next thing he is outside the house on the ground, within seconds."

@AskMshengu wrote:

"If you don't contribute towards groceries or electricity this is what happens."

@Siyanda1_Mketsu said:

"When it's not your day."

@NTWARISO5 reacted:

“Kheleeeeee.”

@Daphnedark1 responded:

“ weitse keng malapa a rena yona.”

@TheRealest201 said:

"Women don't love us."

@MaphaleT commented:

"This gender wants us dead."

@PearlNohM asked:

"Why why."

Heartsore woman opens up about how her boyfriend dissed her and still dated her

In another article, Briefly News previously reported that with so many factors and influences, navigating the dating world in this day and age is already difficult enough for any young person in this day and age.

That is why it is so important to know what you are looking for in a partner and to date someone you actually like and have a genuine interest in.

Sadly, however, one heartsore woman took to social media to share her pain after her man shamelessly told her she wasn't his type.

Twitter user @sihlangu_mpho took to social media to reveal that her bae once told her that she wasn't quite exactly what he wanted in a girl. Eish, but that's just cold enough to give anyone chest pains!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News