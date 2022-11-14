A lady complained about her bae not opening the door for her, which made the man drive off and SA laugh

The woman seemed like she was surprised by the man actually leaving, pleading with him at the end of the clip

Mzansi peeps had a lot to talk about and discussed what the dude was feeling, while others cracked some jokes

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A woman complained about her bae not opening the door for her, which made the man drive off out of frustration.

A woman aired out her issue with her bae not opening the door for her, which made him drive away. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The lady had her man bewildered throughout the video @AdvoBarryRoux posted on Twitter, where people came up with many reasons why things happened the way they did in the clip.

The end of chivalry

Many peeps pointed out that the lady could have been trying to poke fun at the gent. Folks said that her pleading with him at the end showed that she wasn't too serious about what she was saying. Most thought that the gent was tired of always opening the door for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The clip also led to a discussion about how peeps express themselves in relationships and talked about how the man might have been sick of the chivalrous act. See the comments below:

@MakMamab said:

"She is used to him doing it. Suddenly she notices a change. Guys don't start what you cannot maintain. When what is norm suddenly changes it becomes obvious that something amiss is going on."

@mashudu0309 mentioned:

"I’m glad I have never been this guy from day 1. Everyone opens da door for themselves in my house."

@thirstysphe posted:

@theFitnessPrii commented:

"My Gender is frustrating "

@Ofentse44Bucs mentioned:

" I know it’s nothing deep but we are embarrassing as men for not keeping the same energy we used at the beginning of the relationship."

@Shady_reign asked:

@kwenalm said:

"The problem is with the guy. It’s obvious that he did all the time. Don’t try to be romantic if you know you will not keep up. He should have never opened the door for her from the start."

@Tsogang3 mentioned:

"I used to open doors without any worry until someone told me about 50/50 from nowhere. That was the last time I opened a door for someone."

Mzansi teacher Mrs Bullock serves goals with adorable video of daughter and hubby dancing to Master KG track

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that Mrs Bullock got deep and personal with her followers when she shared a heart-warming video of her husband and her daughter, Sky, dancing to Master KG’s Skeleton Move.

One thing about this awesome teacher is that she has not held back. Sharing the good, bad and ugly with her people. It takes a lot of courage to share your family on social media when you are the talk of the town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News