A video of a village in Limpopo covered with beautiful mansions inspired many people on TikTok

The rural area resembled a suburban area, and many on social media gushed over the stunning homes

The clip caused a heated debate on TikTok, and some people posted negative comments about the homes

Aerial footage of mansions built in a village in Limpopo. Image: @limpopocribs

A video posted on the TikTok page @limpopocribs caused a stir on the social media platform. The clip showed a village in Limpopo with countless mansions.

Limpopo village with stunning homes gets 400k views

The aerial clip spanned the rural area, and no hut or shack was in sight. The streets were filled with various modern homes with varying floor levels. Within a day, the TikTok video got over 400 000 views, and most people were stunned.

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans weigh in on rural area covered with beautiful homes

For the most part, the footage inspired netizens to work hard, but some salty people said the homes were built from fraudulent money.

@user62227345700471 said:

"I'm from KZN. I'm proud of you guys, you inspire me."

@dakarmarshall wrote:

"The pain goes straight to the N3 road."

@nkomogcina stated:

"My role models. Limpopians keep it up guys."

@phuti_ink posted:

"You are doing too much in Limpopo, wait for us to catch up ❤️"

@nnerams mentioned:

"You are doing a great job. It really encourages a lot of people. Shumela Limpopo."

@mavundla123 commented:

"That's the pain of jealousy about the beautiful houses."

@kocholanga suggested:

"Do not wait for the dead government, build roads, water drainage system, before its too late."

@gugumpanza0

"I'm moving to Limpompo straight."

Stunning village home in Limpopo has residents beaming: Netizens fire salty comments out of jealousy

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that while Limpopo is on the outskirts of our beloved country, it has some strong members who protect the land with everything in them. A stunning picture of a village home set people off, trying to find fault with Limpopo.

The people of Mzansi are not shy to throw shade when they feel attacked. Seeing this home got people's backs up, and things got salty fast.

