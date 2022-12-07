A stunning home in a village in Limpopo got a few Mzansi citizens feeling a little salty about their homelands

Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared a picture of a beautiful home, claiming Limpopo has it going on

While some agreed, others roasted Limpopo on anything they could, claiming these homes are unnecessary

While Limpopo is on the outskirts of our beloved country, it has some strong members who protect the land with everything in them. A stunning village home set people off, trying to find fault with Limpopo.

The people of Mzansi are not shy to throw shade when they feel attacked. Seeing this home got people's backs up, and things got salty fast.

Widely followed Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared a picture of a beautiful home being built in a village in Limpopo. They highlighted how you’d never see this in any other part of Mzansi, which says a lot.

“When it comes to building and architecture, Limpopo villages takes the first position.”

Netizens roast Limpopo, defending their homelands

It is no secret that many Mzansi citizens have told the people of Limpopo to apply to become an independent country of their own, as they are tired of them sitting on their high horse.

People took this as an opportunity to roast Limpopo from every angle possible. Limpopo residents did the most to defend themselves.

Take a look:

@H_Permza said:

“Bro don’t lie this is KZN ”

@sifiso_klaas said:

“Most Limpopo residents work for their families as most of them a church going... In other provinces people work for booze.”

@Tebogo_Ngwato_ said:

“Fact is, those mansions are owned by the Limpopo villagers who built them, wena do you own Zimbali or Hartees or are they owned by white people?”

@SiphamandlaMaz9 said:

“Can someone from Limpopo DM who owns a luxurious house I want that person to share ideas on how they build such houses I'm tired of living under a muddy house.”

@Sir_Pride said:

“They build useless structures. How do you build a 17-bedroom house in the villages, where only your mum stays, who is to clean that valueless building daily?”

@The_WKND_caller said:

“Yeah very true, can’t be disputed. But why are they failing to build tar roads? Everywhere its gravel ai no.”

Stunning homes built in village in Venda, Limpopo spark land debate on social media

In related news, Briefly News reported that villages in Venda, Limpopo have some stunning homes. Seeing pictures of the mansions on social media left the comment section buzzing with opinions. Some questioned the land debate after seeing these homes.

The land debate is a hot topic in Mzansi, with many believing that people of colour are entitled to land that was taken from them back in colonial times. However, some feel the land is there, and the people have it, or how would these homes exist?

Twitter page @AfricaFactsZone shared a couple of pictures showing the big homes that have been built in the area known as Venda in the Limpopo province. Some of these homes look like pictures from a holiday magazine – they are breathtaking!

